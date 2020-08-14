Blues announce two North West pre season games

Everton will play Blackpool and Blackburn Rovers in behind-closed-doors pre-season friendlies ahead of the start of the 2020/21 campaign – with both games set to be streamed LIVE for Season Ticket, 2019/20 Season Hospitality and Official Members on evertonfc.com*.



The Blues’ opening warm-up fixture will see them travel to League One Blackpool’s Bloomfield Road on Saturday 22 August for a 3pm kick-off.



They will then head on the road again to face Championship side Blackburn at Ewood Park on Tuesday 1 September which gets under way at 6pm.



A third pre-season fixture – also set to be streamed live on evertonfc.com – will be announced in due course.



Supporters who have already renewed their Season Ticket for the 2020/21 campaign, last season’s Hospitality Members and those who sign up for our Official Membership scheme for the forthcoming season will be able to stream the games live FOR FREE.



Memberships for the 2020/21 season will go on sale from Wednesday 19 August, with five categories available – Adult, International, Teen (12-17), Junior (4-11) and Infant (0-3).*

Each membership category comes with its own tailored welcome pack containing age-specific gifts that will allow Evertonians everywhere to show their love for the Blues with pride.

A 2020/21 Membership will also grant access to an exclusive Members section on evertonfc.com, which will be the home of extended match highlights of EVERY First-Team game, the first interviews with all new Everton signings, exclusive chats with manager Carlo Ancelotti and his players, and news of exciting competitions and experiences available ONLY to Official Members.

Blackpool, managed by former Liverpool Under-23s coach Neil Critchley, finished 13th in League One last season and include former Everton Academy defender Jordan Thorniley among their current squad.

Blackburn, meanwhile, wound up 11th in last season’s Championship, seven points shy of the play-offs.

Managed by former Ipswich Town, West Brom and Celtic boss Tony Mowbray, Rovers boast a squad that includes 44-cap Scotland international Charlie Mulgrew, 59-cap Northern Ireland stalwart Corry Evans, former Tottenham and Fulham star Lewis Holtby and highly-rated goalscoring midfielder Bradley Dack.

Everton’s 2020/21 Premier League fixtures are set to be revealed on Friday 21 August, with the new season opening on the weekend of 12 September.

Look out for more information on Official Memberships and how you can sign up to watch Everton in pre-season action against both Blackpool and Blackburn Rovers on evertonfc.com in the coming days.



*Please note, live coverage of pre-season games will only be available to Adult and International members