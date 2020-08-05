Rumours

Blues linked with Leverkusen star

Posted on

Everotn have been linked with Bayer Leverkusen winger Leon Bailey.

The Blues, who lack any depth of quality in wide areas, will be keen to see if the 23 year old Jamaican fancies a move to the Premier League.

According to the German media outlet, ‘Die Werkself’ would be willing to let Bailey leave if a suitable offer comes in for him.

The winger, who has previously been valued at around €40 million, said last year that playing in England would be a ‘dream’ for him.

Bailey has made 31 appearances in the 2019/20 season with seven goals and three assists to his name. His contract with Leverkusen expires in 2023.

The following two tabs change content below.
My Twitter profileMy Facebook profileMy Google+ profileMy Instagram profileMy Pinterest profileMy YouTube channel

NSNO Staff

Staff Writer at NSNO.co.uk
NSNO Staff writers maintain the news on the site and ensure the site is updated frequently with the latest Everton news. Starting in 2004, NSNO has always been at the forefront of bringing you the latest Everton news and rumours, building a large forum and growing social media presence, which you can follow by clicking the links to the left.
Related Items:, , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  

Copyright © 2015 Flex Mag Theme. Theme by MVP Themes, powered by Wordpress.

To Top