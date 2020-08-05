Blues linked with Leverkusen star

Everotn have been linked with Bayer Leverkusen winger Leon Bailey.

The Blues, who lack any depth of quality in wide areas, will be keen to see if the 23 year old Jamaican fancies a move to the Premier League.

According to the German media outlet, ‘Die Werkself’ would be willing to let Bailey leave if a suitable offer comes in for him.

The winger, who has previously been valued at around €40 million, said last year that playing in England would be a ‘dream’ for him.

Bailey has made 31 appearances in the 2019/20 season with seven goals and three assists to his name. His contract with Leverkusen expires in 2023.