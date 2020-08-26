Champions League 2020 results

The 2020 Champions League final is now in the books! And the winner is…Bayern Munich! In a game dominated by solid defensive play throughout, Bayern edged out Paris by a score of 1-0. And while Paris was the slight favorite heading into Sunday’s final-round game, Bayern’s victory was certainly no upset. The teams were evenly matched, and the game could have easily gone either way. But in the end, it was Bayern who was able to hold on long enough to claim the title.

Bayern finished off this year’s competition with a clean sweep, having won six straight en route to the championship, and their record-breaking season is certainly one for the history books. If nothing else, it was certainly one which kept the online betting community guessing all season long. Paris finished the championship tournament with 4 wins, 1 loss (to Bayern in the finals) and 1 tie.

Bayern did the improbable

It is a bit ironic to state that Bayern was the underdog heading into Sunday’s game when you consider how utterly dominant they have been all season. At several points it seemed as though the clock might run out on their Cinderella year, but it just never happened…especially not in the finals. Bayern proved that they are by no means a fluke. And as the rest of the “old guard” European powerhouses dropped like flies, Bayern arose as an unstoppable force. And now, teams like Manchester and Madrid have been put on notice.

How the game played out

Despite the very low score, this game featured a tremendous amount of action-packed moments and sequences. Neymar, who was much more of a factor than he had been in recent weeks, led the charge for Paris. And had Neymar been successful in his two scoring attempts, Paris would have come away victorious. However, Neymar was denied both times, and stood with tears in his eyes as the clock ran out on Paris’ championship dreams.

On the other side of the ball, Robert Lewandowski also found himself shut down by a strong defensive effort. Lewandowski came into the game just two goals behind Cristiano Ronaldo’s record of 17. While not that many experts expected Lewandowski to break Ronaldo’s record, Lewandowski not scoring at all was somewhat unexpected. In the end it all came down to a last minute header by Bayern’s Kingsley Coman to squeak out the win.

Paris certainly has nothing to be ashamed of. They came to Lisbon to play, and play they did. What resulted was a suspenseful treat for fans, and some very exciting television. And again, this game very easily could have gone either way. If anything, the end result rested firmly in the hands on one particular player…Manuel Neuer, the enormous Bayern goalie. He was an absolute forcefield on Sunday, repeatedly rejecting Paris’ two most prolific scorers in Neymar and Kylian Mbappe. They simply had no answer.

By the time the second half had begun, Bayern was settled into overdrive. They controlled the ball throughout the half, and simply never relented. This was the strategy for both teams going into the contest. But unfortunately for Paris, Bayern executed their game-plan more effectively. The eventual winners held Paris to just two scoring attempts throughout the entire second half of play.

What’s next for Bayern?

Bayern will now move on to the Super Cup. Their first round contest will be against Duren on September 11th. If they hope to be successful, they will need to maintain the same level of intensity and dominance that has propelled them to this point. They will need to continue seeing strong play from the wings. Fullbacks Kimmich and Davies will need to be at their level best to help carry Bayern to victory. And then there is Robert Lewandowski. He needs to control every second he is on the field, and be a threat to score every time he is within striking distance of the ball. He was a mere two goals shy of Ronaldo’s Champions League scoring record this year. “Lewangoalski” can’t settle for second best going forward.

Times are certainly changing in the world of professional soccer, and the status quo has been upended in historic ways. Both Bayern and Paris have set themselves up for major success in years to come. And if this past Sunday’s game is any indication, we should be in for a very exciting ride!