Defeat to relegated Bournemouth is a stark warning

To say that the latest performances from Goodison Park have been a disappointment is an understatement. Everton FC was to challenge for European football.If there was a strategy for this, it seems to have failed terribly. Since the restart of the EPL, the performances have been wanting.

The Toffees started with a well-fought draw against Liverpool, and consecutive wins against Norwich and Leicester. From there, things went downhill. A draw against struggling Southampton was followed by a loss against Wolverhampton Wanderers and a draw against another bottom-side Aston Villa.

The Painful Slump

However, it was the feeble surrender against Bournemouth that has signaled how far Everton has sunk. Finally, Everton finished the 2019/20 Premier League season 12th in the table. The team sat behind Sheffield United, Burnley, and Southampton in the standings. It is their lowest placing at the end of a season in 16 years.

For a team that at one point in the season dreamt of European qualification, this was a disappointing end to the campaign.To make matters worse, the team boasts one of the finest football managers in Europe. What happened?

Has the Carlo Ancelotti Revival Slowed?

When Everton managed to sign Carlo Ancelotti Napoli, it was hailed as a major coup. Of course,Ancelotti has an impressive managerial record. It was no wonder he was also a favourite to join Arsenal.

With 20 trophies during his career,Ancelotti was the perfect choice to manage a revival at Goodison Park. However, the former Bayern Munich and Real Madrid and Chelsea manager had to work with a depleted squad lacking in motivation.

It was a delight to watch the players regain confidence and start playing for the manager. The impact was immediate with seventeen points from eight league games. The relegation fears were quickly banished, and at one time, Toffees climbed to seventh in the Premier League

Within a short time, there was talk of the Toffees being the dark horses to get into Europe. Fans and bettors were suddenly considering Everton in their soccer betting on Sportsbet.io as the performances kept improving. Top players in the team such as Mason Holgate, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, and Richarlison started showing more class and confidence.

Was it Too Soon to Celebrate?

However, it seems like the new manager bounce has come to an end. The realities of a stretched squad at Everton have finally started to show with the lackluster performances. By March, fans had started raising concerns over the quality of play.

At one time, fans criticised Gylfi Sigurdsson’s underwhelming performances. Recently, the manager also held talks with Jordan Pickford over his poor goalkeeping, especially after the 3-0 thumping by Wolves.

The loss against Bournemouth at Goodison Park is a stark reminder of what lies ahead. As the club prepares for the new season, the dismal performance shows how much ground has to be covered. This was a disappointing display for Everton fans who had at one time dreamt of European football.

This was the first loss for Everton at home in a Premier League game since November against Norwich. It was also their first home defeat under Carlo Ancelotti.

The only positive from the match was that MoiseKean impressed in his first start since January. For the second time Jarrad Branthwaite, Everton’s 18-year-old defender, started and showed some promise. Ancelotti. Also says he has positive considerations about the six months that have passed since his appointment in December 2019.

What’s the Way Forward?

Everton now has a chance to rebuild and the manager has already indicated his desire to bring in new players. Players like Sandro Ramirez, Yannick Bolasie, and Mo Besic are expected to leave. Some expected arrivals include Lille defender Gabriel Magalhaes, Alex Iwobi, Aaron Ramsey and others.

With these new players, the Toffees might just get the impetus they need to once again challenge for Europe. They did it last season with a thin squad, and more quality in the squad makes Europe an achievable dream.