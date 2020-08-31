EVERTON DISABILITY TEAMS HELP THIRD-KIT ACHIEVE RECORD-BREAKING SALES

Everton and hummel’s innovative third kit launch – which saw Everton in the Community’s disability footballers unveil the new seafoam green and charcoal strip – has received widespread praise, with its popularity underlined by successful opening-day sales.

The third kit was revealed on Wednesday by Everton in the Community disability footballers James Ditchfield, James Lang, Daniel Daley, Latif Ali, Mollie and Kelsey Jones, who modelled the new jersey.

The kit launch marked the 20th anniversary of the Everton in the Community Disability Programme. To celebrate the occasion, hummel has pledged to invest directly into Everton’s disability projects, including leading a year-long education and training scheme that will open up employment opportunities for participants as disability coaches.

The initiative will see 20 Everton in the Community participants join the Stage One Coaching Programme.

Founded in 2000, the Everton in the Community Disability Programme has, in the past year alone, engaged more than 1,200 disabled people in opportunities including sport, education, training and volunteering.

Following best-ever opening-day sales figures for Everton’s popular home kit and amber away strip, the new third kit smashed the previous record for opening-day third kit sales set last season, with an increase of 41%.

The black and gold third goalkeeper shirt has also proved exceptionally popular with Evertonians. Statistics from the Club’s Official Retail Partner, Fanatics, suggest it is on track to be Everton’s highest-selling keeper kit this season.

The successful sales of Everton’s home, away and third kits underlines the value brought to the Club by new technical partner hummel, with each strip in high demand from fans across the globe.

Alan McTavish, Everton Commercial Director, said: “We have had a fantastic response to the launch of our third-kit as members of Everton in the Community’s disability teams took centre-stage to bring hummel’s ‘More Than Eleven’ campaign to life.

“The record breaking sales figures for our third kit perfectly round off what has been an incredible start to our partnership with hummel and Fanatics and is testament to the growing number of Evertonians around the world who have purchased kits and training wear this summer.”

Items from hummel’s smart new training collections are also selling at a rapid rate, with more lines set to be added in the coming weeks.

Danny Downs, UK General Manager for Fanatics, Everton’s Official Retail Partner, added: “This kit launch has been a true representation of Everton being The People’s Club and an embodiment of hummel’s ‘More Than Eleven’ campaign. The response both in-store and online has been impressive as we complete a hat-trick of record breaking Everton kit launches.

“We look forward to continuing to working alongside hummel and Everton as we introduce new training ranges and continue to meet the high-demand on all the Club’s kits and merchandise.”

Visit evertondirect.com to order the 2020/21 hummel Everton kits and training range.