Everton reveal “seafoam green” third kit

Players from Everton’s disability football teams have unveiled the Club’s new 2020/21 hummel third kit to a global audience.

Teaming up with Everton’s technical partner hummel, James Ditchfield, James Lang, Daniel Daley, Latif Ali, Mollie Andrews and Kelsey Jones, who each play for one of Everton in the Community’s 11 disability teams, model the modern seafoam green and charcoal design kit.

The kit launch marks the start of the 20th anniversary year for the Everton in the Community Disability Programme, and to help celebrate, technical partner hummel has pledged to invest directly into Everton’s disability projects, including leading a year-long education and training initiative that will see 20 Everton in the Community participants join the Stage One Coaching Programme, opening up opportunities for future employment as disability coaches.

Founded in 2000, the Everton in the Community Disability Programme has, in the last year alone, engaged more than 1200 disabled people in opportunities including sport, education, training and volunteering.

The new 2020/21 seafoam shirt modelled by the players features hummel’s iconic chevrons in charcoal across the shoulders and sleeves, charcoal piping on the sleeves and an ‘1878’ detail on the back-of- neck. It has a contrasting neckline in charcoal, creating a clean, minimalist look that complements the style of the popular 2020/21 home and away strips – both of which broke records for being the fastest selling home and away kits in the Club’s history.

The charcoal shorts feature the hummel chevrons in seafoam contrast on the outer leg. The kit is completed with seafoam socks featuring charcoal chevrons on the front. Both the shirt and shorts are finished with a tonal badge detail. The seafoam colour is a nod to Liverpool’s vibrant waterfront, while the charcoal creates a contemporary contrast.

The Goalkeeper’s third kit is black and gold, continuing the soundwave design from the home and away kits and only available in short sleeves.

Like the home and away kits, the third kit uses hummel’s ZEROH2O dry-dye technology, ensuring there is zero water consumption and zero wastewater during the dying process, and a 50% reduction in the energy used to produce it.

Alan McTavish, Commercial Director at Everton said, “The seafoam and charcoal design completes our first full collection from hummel, and with each kit they have shown their understanding of another aspect of our Club’s ethos. Through the ‘More Than Eleven’ campaign, interaction with our fans, and now their investment in our disability football programmes, hummel have shown a deep empathy with what being part of the Everton Family means. They join us in our commitment to embracing and embedding equality and diversity into everything that we do. The kit design has had an excellent reaction from our disability team players, who were the first to wear it, and I am sure that their positive reaction will be echoed by Evertonians around the world.”

Allan Vad Nielsen, hummel’s CEO said: “We are beyond proud to complete our 2020/21 Everton kit range with a launch that shines the spotlight on Everton’s disability teams in this, their twentieth year. Our ‘More Than Eleven’ campaign recognises the whole Everton Family, which includes Everton in the Community and its own teams, and the important role that fans – locally and around the globe – play in supporting their team.

“We are committed to helping change the world through sport, and we hope that by collaborating with Everton in the Community’s Disability Programme on the education and training coaching initiative we can empower participants and support them in pursuing future opportunities.”

The launch reinforces the commitment of Everton Football Club and Everton in the Community to their All Together Now campaign, launched in 2018 to promote and raise awareness of inclusion and diversity across the Club and its charity, and share the message that Everton is a football family for all.

James Ditchfield is one of the Everton Disability Programme’s longest serving players, joining 20 years ago as a college student. Alongside playing, James, who has cerebral palsy, has volunteered on a range of Everton in the Community programmes for more than 16 years. In 2015 he was named Barclays Premier League Volunteer of the Year and has also won Players’ Player and Managers’ awards for representing Everton’s pan disability teams.

James said: “I remember sitting on my grandad’s knee at Goodison Park as a five-year-old kid, saying to him that I was going to play for Everton one day. As I got older, I told him, ‘I don’t think I’m going to play for them now’, because none of them wore splints like me. I thought my dream was dead. Then I found out about the Everton disability team and went for a trial. When I tell people that I play for Everton, I still get shivers down my spine – I still think to myself, ‘is this real?’ - 20 years later I am doing what I love doing – playing for the badge.

“This is one of the best kits we’ve had. Its brilliant. It feels good on and I can’t wait to get out there wearing it. To take part in the photoshoot and be one of the first people to see and wear the kit is unbelievable. I will never forget all the things I’ve done with the team over the past 20 years, but I never thought I would be doing this, it’s topped it all.”

Founded in October 2000, the Everton in the Community Disability Programme includes 11 competitive football teams, with players of all age groups and with a range of disabilities. Outside of lockdown, the programme also delivers sessions at 10 special schools across Merseyside each week, engaging with more than 350 disabled children throughout the academic year and helping them develop key skills.

The programme has seen more than 50 players go on to represent their countries playing at European Championships, World Cups and Paralympic Games. Recent victories also include the Everton Amputee team being named 2018/19 FA Disability Cup winners after beating Portsmouth Amputee team 4-1 in the final at St George’s Park.

Everton’s Disability Programme is managed by former England Amputee Football player Steve Johnson who has more than 130 international caps. He has won three World Cups, scoring in two finals and was inducted into the National Football Museum’s Hall of Fame. He has also held the role of Chairman for the England Amputee Football Association (EAFA) for more than 30 years and was given a ‘Points of Light’ award from Prime Minister at the time, Theresa May, for his dedication to supporting the growth of amputee football in England.

Steve Johnson said, “It has been a fantastic experience to begin our 20th year celebrations by being the focus of this kit launch. To me, it emphasises Everton’s values, the Club’s appreciation and understanding of the extended Everton family, and its commitment to living up to its name as ‘The People’s Club’. It shows that our teams are respected as part of Everton, that the Club takes our teams seriously and that our players are valued for the abilities that they have.

“Our Disability Programme has come a long way over the past two decades, and this kit launch is a fantastic way to help us mark the next chapter in our ambition, which now includes working with hummel to develop even more employment and training opportunities in sport for our disabled participants.”

The 2020/21 Everton hummel third kit available to order via evertondirect.com from 8am on Wednesday 26 August or to buy in store at Everton One and Everton Two from 10am on the same day.