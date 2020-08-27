Everton’s chances 2020

Last season’s premier league was a strange one – a 3 month break, no fans in the stadium, and a title that will ultimately always have a big asterisk next to it, regardless of what the authorities like to say. It was Ancelotti’s first season at the helm, and he’ll look to build on a season dubbed ‘the asterisk season’ moving into 2020/21. How do we rate the Blues’ chances of success?

Goodison will likely be empty again this season, even if only until December. A strange thought, and a difficult challenge – especially for a side with such fantastic home support. Only a few miles up the road in Aintree, you only need to look at a horse racing calendar 2020 to see the horse racing events at Aintree that are continuing without fans – Goodison will be no different. Carlo needs to ensure that the players don’t lose their focus with no stadium atmosphere.

The Blues are generally priced at around 150/1 for PL success – something that nobody believes is possible. However, the reported interest in superstar midfielder Allan will boost punters’ hopes that the Toffees can compete for European football at least – an achievement which is currently priced at a general 6/1. This price looks somewhat realistic, bit if Allan joins and can add that stability and creativity to a midfield that struggled in parts last season, then fans will be hopeful.

Further up the pitch, Dominic Calvert-Lewin is now really coming into his own and beginning to realise the potential that he so often showed glimpses of in his youth career. Priced a general 100/1 to be top goalscorer in the Premier League, Everton’s talisman certainly has the attributes to be Ancelotti’s main man to fire the Toffees to European qualification next season. Pacey, clever and good in the air – keeping him fit and firing will be key to success.

One area of concern for Carlo, is the sharp drop in form of goalkeeper, Jordan Pickford. A seemingly different player when he pulls on an England shirt – cool, calm, collected and in-form, the former Sunderland man endured a difficult campaign last year – something which Ancelotti will hope is a temporary blip, as opposed to something more permanent which seems to be the case with David de Gea at Man Utd. Getting him back to form is crucial to what the Toffees are looking to achieve.

The spine of the team is crucial – if the goalkeeper returns to form, Allan comes in and makes the impact we expect him to, and Calvert-Lewin is kept fit and firing – all of a sudden that 6/1 looks value.