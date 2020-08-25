Everton’s fixtures as Premier league returns

The wait is finally over after the Premier league was halted for three months due to the coronavirus pandemic. The green light has now been given and the league returns later on today. This will be positive news for sports fans and it now set’s up for an exciting finish to the Premier league season.

Everton have had a fairly poor season to date, so will be hoping they can finish strong and climb back up the table. At present they are sitting down in 12th place on 37 points from their 29 matches played. This includes winning 10, drawing seven and losing 12 games. It means they are 11 points outside the top four and six points outside the top six. That all means that European football is still possible for next season. A strong finish will be of huge importance if they are to finish within these places. They are also coming off the back of a disappointing 4-0 away loss to Chelsea, so improvements needs to be made.

The remaining fixtures of the season include a home game against Liverpool. This is now set to take place on a neutral venue, but this has now come under much scrutiny, with Premier league clubs now set to vote on whether this can take place at Goodison Park, where it was due to be scheduled. This could be a key fixture for Everton, who will be looking to gain a victory over Liverpool, who are set to win the title.

Everton then have a home match scheduled against Leicester City, another side battling out at the top of the table and for Champions league football. Following this, they are set to take on Tottenham away from home, to continue the difficult return from this extended break. It then appears to get a little easier for Everton, as they welcome Southampton. This is a game they will be hopeful of winning in order to help the side push further up the table.

Everton will then travel to take on Wolves, who are currently above them in the table. The latter are also pushing for European football and are in the process of producing a memorable season. This is a difficult game for both sides but Everton will be hopeful of gaining the victory. Everton then follow this up with a match against Aston Villa and another game they will be expected to win. The side will then finish with a match against Bournemouth and hopefully this will be an end to an impressive run that has helped push the side back into the European places for next season.