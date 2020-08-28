How tough will be the 2020/2021 EPL season for Everton?

For Everton, 2020/2021 Season of English Premier League starts on September 12, with an away match against Tottenham Hotspur, in North London.

The clash against Jose Mourinho’s Spurs seems to be a little tough beginning for the Blues. Still, Ancelotti’s side are lucky to have all successive home clashes until the Merseyside Derby on October 17.

So, if Everton manages to succeed against Tottenham, they will have a great chance to pick up the most valuable first several points.

After Spurs, Ancelotti’s side will host West Bromwich Albion at Goodison Park. West Brom will try to create some tense, but that match is a chance for Ancelotti’s side to get some points.

On September 26, the blues will face Crystal Palace with some decent players, but that does not seem to be dangerous for Everton.

Pandemic break was tough for Evertonians

Pandemic break was tough for Evertonians

Football fans in general were bored during the pandemic break.

Merseyside Derby

Everton will face their city rivals, Liverpool at Goodison, on October 17. That will be the 237th Merseyside Derby. Noteworthy that, on exactly October 17, ten years ago, Everton last won 2-0 against Liverpool at Goodison.

Last time Everton and Liverpool clashed with each other after the restart of the English Premier League on June 21 at Goodison Park after the three-month hiatus due to the Coronavirus Pandemic and finished the match in a goalless draw.

In the last five clashes against the Reds, the Blues have lost three matches (1:0; 5:2; 1:0) and finished two with goalless draws.

Everton’s toughest matches of the season

December seems the most challenging for Everton. The Blues will host Chelsea and Arsenal, and face Leicester City and Sheffield United in away matches, finishing the month with a home match against Manchester City on December 28.

In the last five matches against Chelsea, Everton finished two clashes with a goalless draw, won two (3:1; 2:0), and lost only once (4:0).

Against the Gunners, Everton had a little worse situation. The Blues won only one match (1:0), lost three (3:2; 2:0; 5:1), and finished one with a goalless draw.

Manchester City seems to be the most dangerous rival for Ancelotti’s side. Everton have lost all five clashes (2:1; 3:1; 2:0; 3:1; 3:1) against the Cityzens.

In the 2019/20 Season, Everton finished 12th in the English Premier League standings, with 13 wins, 10 draws, 15 losses, and 49 points in total.

Now, Everton are working on strengthening the squad by adding Abdoulaye Doucoure from Watford, James Rodriguez from Real Madrid, and Gabriel from Napoli.

Everton were also interested in James last year but then failed to reach an agreement with Real. According to reports, Everton head coach Carlo Ancelotti is very eager to sign the Colombian. James also wants to be with Ancelotti. They worked together in Naples and Bayern. James’s current contract with Real expires in one year, and Madrid are now planning to sell him. It is not yet known how much Real will demand in exchange for the Colombian. The Telegraph writes that negotiations between the parties are going well this time, and the transfer will be profitable for both clubs.

It was written that Turkish Galatasaray are also interested in James. Still, now Everton is the main favorite, and maybe the Colombian transfer will be made official by the English in the coming days.