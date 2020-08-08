The deadwood legacy of previous regimes

Since David Moyes left Everton in 2013, the Blues have endured a number of managers before Carlo Ancelotti was appointed following the sacking of Marco Silva.

We won’t mention the manager who went before Marco, but Ronald Koeman was the first to get his hands on Moshiri’s millions to spend after taking over from Roberto Martinesz.

Of the Moyes era, only Seamus Coleman remains following the retirement of Leighton Baines, but there are still plenty of duds left over from other managers that have been able to splash the cash more readily.

Most have a year left on their current contract, but Muhammed Besic has another 2 to run unless a buyer can be found. A successful loan deal an Middlesbrough two years ago didn’t lead to a permanent move, and his loan time at Sheffield United failed to repeat the success in the Premier League.

Cenk Tosun started his Everton career well and became a bit of a hit with the fans, but his form tailed off and he found himself a long way down the pecking order, with Oumar Niasse being brough in from the cold to play ahead of Tosun. At least Tosun had his suit to wear, though. HIs contract is up next June and a cruciate ligament injury sustained on loan at Crystal Palace means he will probably see it out before leaving the club.

Last but by no means any less of a flop, is Sandro Ramirez, a man who is so poor that he has prematurely aged himself just by having to witness his own performances. When Everton played in a retro kit in a pre-season friendly, Ramirez looked old enough to have worn the original version.

He once scored against Barcelona and had – at one point – had a massive release clause in a contract he’d managed to blag.

Loads of loan spells later and he’s still an Everton player for another year.

In slightly better news, Jean-Phillippe Gbarmin has another 4 years on the books in order to try and hit double figures in appearances for the club.