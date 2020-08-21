Stadium news

“Thorough” stadium update next week

Bramley Moore Dock

Everton will give fans a “thorough” update on the new stadium at Bramley Moore Dock next week, CEO Denise Barrett-Baxendale has told supporters in an email message.

DBB has been communicating with supporters frequently through the pandemic that saw the football season extended beyond reason, and fans forced to watch what games were played from their sofas.

She told fans, ” I can confirm this has been continuing in line with our project plan and our Stadium Development Director, Colin Chong, will be providing a thorough update next week.

“As I’m sure you would expect, some aspects of this project – mainly relating to third parties – slowed down temporarily due to the impact of Covid-19, but we don’t expect this to have a material impact on our long-term plans.”

The new stadium at Bramley Moore is due to open for the start of the 2023-24 season.

