Sigurddson: New signings improve the squad

Everton midfielder – and captain tonight – Gylfi Sigurddson says that it is a good thing that the Blues are bringing in more quality players this summer.

The Icelander was on the scoresheet in the second half of the win over Salford City in the League Cup after getting an assist for Michael Keane in the first half.

He put in a solid performance after being left out of the starting line up in the opening Premier League game of the season, and will be hoping for more chances to show he is worthy of a place in the new look first team.

Sigurdsson told Sky Sports, “It was good.

“It’s nice to still be in the competition. I thought that if we could have taken our chances in the first half it would have been a different game.

“We kept the ball quite well and we had a few more chances in the second half.

“At 1-0 they were always in the game and we needed to score that second goal.

“It gave us a bit more breathing space at the end.

“It doesn’t matter what game you play, there’s always a good chance to show that you’re good enough.

“It’s a good thing that we’re bringing in more players and getting more competition. There’s going to be a lot of games this season and it’s good to have a bigger squad.”