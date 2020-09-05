Allan pledges to win things with Everton

Everton have completed the signing of Brazilian midfielder Allan from Napoli and he will be reunited with Carlo Ancelotti after the pair worked together at the Italian side.

The midfielder completed a move to Goodison Park from Napoli on Friday after eight years in Italy’s Serie A where he acquired a reputation as a fierce competitor.

The 29 year old has said that he hopes to win things with the Blues and that he believes being a footballer is all about winning trophies.

He said,“I hope to win great things here at Everton, win some trophies, so there will be a tremendous amount of dedication from me.

“In the life of a footballer, it is about winning trophies.

“Without a doubt, with the project going on here, we could and should win something and get a place in the European competitions, which would be very important.

“I’ve been very competitive since I was a child; always wanted to win.

“Everything we do in midfield and defence – winning a 50/50, winning a tackle or a one-on-one, clearing the ball – a lot of the time it’s like scoring goal.

“In the game, sometimes these things are very important.

“At times it all seems so natural but a tackle, winning a one-on-one, clearing a ball, if it’s quite a tight game we celebrate as if it’s a goal.

“That’s about dedication and giving everything on the pitch.”