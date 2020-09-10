Ancelotti: Everton are aiming for top spot

Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti says that the goal at the club is to be fighting for the top spot in the Premier League.

Having signed Allan, Abdoulaye Doucoure, and James Rodriguez in the last week, expectations are high among fans, and many will be pleased to hear that they are also high within the club.

Previous managers might have been more pragmatic when talking about European football, but Ancelotti was forthright and honest in his ambition.

When asked if qualifying for European football was essential this season, the Italian responded, “The goal that we want to achieve is to fight for the first position in the Premier League and reach Europen the next season.

“The goal is quite clear, we have desire, we have ambition, and I think we can.”

Some are already tipping the Blues as an outside bet for the Premier League next season, but Ancelotti will be taking one game at a time, starting with Spurs this weekend.