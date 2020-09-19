Ancelotti: James loves playing for Everton

Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti says that James Rodriguez is still full of desire to win football matches and loves playing for Everton.

The Colombian midfielder made his second Everton start in the Premier League today and was again instrumental in everything good that happened on the pitch.

When he was subbed in the middle of the second half, he shared a long embrace with Ancelotti who said that James is enjoying life at Everton.

He said, “He makes football easy. He has started really well and he still has a fantastic desire to play, and he loves to play with us.”

The result was not an easy one, despite the score line, and Ancelotti said that there are plenty of areas to improve upon in order to maintain our unbeaten start to the season/

“I think the result doesn’t reflect what went on on the pitch,” admitted Ancelotti.

“Honestly in the first half, they were better than us.

“We had a good reaction after the goal we conceded and of course with a man advantage the game was easier.

“The combination up front was good and they had support from James who is doing really well in this period.

“We have to be better at the back.

“I have seen more ambition and more motivation and the moment is good but we have to pay attention because every game can be difficult.

“This was a good test for us today and if you look at the performance there are a lot of points where we can do better.

“After two games it’s normal that not everything is perfect!”