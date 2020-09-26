Ancelotti: We could do better with the ball

Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti says that his side could have played better with the ball at their feet today, but is enjoying the momentum that another win gives his side.

The Blues beat Crystal Palace to go top of the Premier League in a game that could have proved a much tougher test than the result shows.

Palace had started the season as well as Everton, giving their visitors the toughest test of the opening games so far, but goals from Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Richarlison were enough to clinch all three points for Ancelotti’s men.

The boss said, “I’m really pleased for the result. The first half was good, second half was more difficult because Crystal Palace put a lot of pressure on us.

“We defended well but we could play better with the ball. It is good to see the spirit in the team in this moment. We have started the season well.

“We have to look only for the momentum, that is good in this moment. In a busy time with another game on Wednesday, we have to keep the motivation and ambition.

“The danger is behind us all the time when we do not behave properly.”