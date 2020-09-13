Carlo Ancelotti

Ancelotti :We deserved to win

Posted on

Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti says that his side were brilliant and deserved winners at Spurs this afternoon.

The Blues opened the season with their first win over Spurs since 2012 courtesy of a Dominic Calvert-Lewin header but it was the three new signings that stole the show.

James Rodriguez, Abdoulaye Doucoure and Allan were all head and shoulders above their opposite numbers and showed just how shrewd a manager we have in Ancelotti.

Ancelotti said”We are satisfied. The performance of the team was brilliant.

“We had some difficulty in two or three situations in the first-half but Pickford was fantastic.

“In the end we deserved to win.

“We said before this game, our target is to reach the European positions for the next season. The problem we had last season, a lot of time we were up and down.

“It was an important performance against a difficult team. I am pleased we have started the season well. We showed we can compete. This is the most important message from this game.”

The following two tabs change content below.
My Twitter profileMy Facebook profileMy Google+ profileMy Instagram profileMy Pinterest profileMy YouTube channel

NSNO Staff

Staff Writer at NSNO.co.uk
NSNO Staff writers maintain the news on the site and ensure the site is updated frequently with the latest Everton news. Starting in 2004, NSNO has always been at the forefront of bringing you the latest Everton news and rumours, building a large forum and growing social media presence, which you can follow by clicking the links to the left.
My Twitter profileMy Facebook profileMy Google+ profileMy Instagram profileMy Pinterest profileMy YouTube channel

Latest posts by NSNO Staff (see all)

Related Items:, , ,
1 Comment

1 Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  

Copyright © 2015 Flex Mag Theme. Theme by MVP Themes, powered by Wordpress.

To Top