Ancelotti :We deserved to win

Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti says that his side were brilliant and deserved winners at Spurs this afternoon.

The Blues opened the season with their first win over Spurs since 2012 courtesy of a Dominic Calvert-Lewin header but it was the three new signings that stole the show.

James Rodriguez, Abdoulaye Doucoure and Allan were all head and shoulders above their opposite numbers and showed just how shrewd a manager we have in Ancelotti.

Ancelotti said”We are satisfied. The performance of the team was brilliant.

“We had some difficulty in two or three situations in the first-half but Pickford was fantastic.

“In the end we deserved to win.

“We said before this game, our target is to reach the European positions for the next season. The problem we had last season, a lot of time we were up and down.

“It was an important performance against a difficult team. I am pleased we have started the season well. We showed we can compete. This is the most important message from this game.”