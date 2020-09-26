Calvert-Lewin tops the charts but doesn’t want to get carried away

Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s five goals in the opening three Premier League games of the season make him the clear top goalscorer, but he says he is tring not to get carried away.

Calvert-Lewin bagged another today as the Blues beat Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park this afternoon to maintain Everton’s 100% record at the start of the new season and see the Blues top of the league.

“I thought it wasn’t our best performance today but we stuck in there and got the result to keep the momentum going,” said the 23-year-old striker.

“It’s early days but we’re looking to build on every game, the more we’re training together.

“It’s exciting times, but we’re not getting carried away.”