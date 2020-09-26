Dominic Calvert-Lewin

Calvert-Lewin tops the charts but doesn’t want to get carried away

Posted on

Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s five goals in the opening three Premier League games of the season make him the clear top goalscorer, but he says he is tring not to get carried away.

Calvert-Lewin bagged another today as the Blues beat Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park this afternoon to maintain Everton’s 100% record at the start of the new season and see the Blues top of the league.

“I thought it wasn’t our best performance today but we stuck in there and got the result to keep the momentum going,” said the 23-year-old striker.

“It’s early days but we’re looking to build on every game, the more we’re training together.

“It’s exciting times, but we’re not getting carried away.”

The following two tabs change content below.
My Twitter profileMy Facebook profileMy Google+ profileMy Instagram profileMy Pinterest profileMy YouTube channel

NSNO Staff

Staff Writer at NSNO.co.uk
NSNO Staff writers maintain the news on the site and ensure the site is updated frequently with the latest Everton news. Starting in 2004, NSNO has always been at the forefront of bringing you the latest Everton news and rumours, building a large forum and growing social media presence, which you can follow by clicking the links to the left.
Related Items:, , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  

Copyright © 2015 Flex Mag Theme. Theme by MVP Themes, powered by Wordpress.

To Top