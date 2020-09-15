Carabao Cup will give Ancelotti chance to show other clubs why they should buy his rejects

Everton face three games in six days as the new Premier League season opens up with a flourish, meanning that the tie against Salford City in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday might will give an opportunity for the second string to shine.

Some might be hoping to show boss Carlo Ancelotti should keep them, others will be hoping other top fligh clubs notice something in their game that isn’t always obvious at Everton.

Summer after summer of wasting Farhad Moshiri’s money on players who we all thought were amazing until we saw them kick a ball for Everton has taken it’s toll on the squad, and nothing highlighted that more than the performances put in by the most recentbatch of new signings.

On Wednesday night, in front of the Sky cameras and against lower league opposition, the likes of Yannick Bolasie and Mo Besic will be desperate for game time to show their worth to potential suitors.

Theo Walcott, Gylfi Sigurdsson and Bernard are also rumoured to be the among the players that Ancelotti would like to offload if a reasomable offer came in, although Sigurdsson at least has had some game time for the Italian boss this summer.

All of those players arrived before current Director of Football, Marcel Brands, and clearly do not meet his exacting standards, but it is Moise Kean and Alex Iwobi – both signings under Brands – who will raise an eyebrow if they are sold.

Kean, who was famously subbed after a brief performance as a substitute at Old Trafford by Duncan Ferguson, has failed to settle at Everton and was fined for breaching Coronavirus guidelines in the summer, while Iwobi had the hallmarks of a vanity signing from Farhad Moshiri.

Cenk Tosun and Sandro Ramirez are also names that Ancelotti would like to hear the last of this summer, but interest has wained in both players, with Tosun being injured and Ramirez looking like he ages a year for every human hour that passes.