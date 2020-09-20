Dominic Calvert-Lewin

DCL : The boss has helped me improve

Posted on

Everton forward, and Premier League top goalscorer, Dominic Calvert-Lewin says that manager Carlo Ancelotti has been a big influence in his upturn in form.

The Everton number 9 has got four goals in two games this season already and has looked unstoppable infront of goal, something he puts down to the manager telling him to act instinctively.

“The manager is on me every day about one-touch finishes and being in the box – being in the right areas to put the ball in the back of the net,” he said.

“Thankfully, today I was. It’s nice to know what I’m working on in training is coming off on the pitch and that’s the biggest reward, really.

“Obviously, it was a nice day for myself – my first hat-trick in professional football and in the end a good team performance.

“But it’s important not to get carried away.

“For me, personally, in every game I’m aiming to get a goal.

“I just need to keep taking care of business here, scoring goals, playing well and keeping my standards high.”

The following two tabs change content below.
My Twitter profileMy Facebook profileMy Google+ profileMy Instagram profileMy Pinterest profileMy YouTube channel

NSNO Staff

Staff Writer at NSNO.co.uk
NSNO Staff writers maintain the news on the site and ensure the site is updated frequently with the latest Everton news. Starting in 2004, NSNO has always been at the forefront of bringing you the latest Everton news and rumours, building a large forum and growing social media presence, which you can follow by clicking the links to the left.
Related Items:, , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  

Copyright © 2015 Flex Mag Theme. Theme by MVP Themes, powered by Wordpress.

To Top