DCL : The boss has helped me improve

Everton forward, and Premier League top goalscorer, Dominic Calvert-Lewin says that manager Carlo Ancelotti has been a big influence in his upturn in form.

The Everton number 9 has got four goals in two games this season already and has looked unstoppable infront of goal, something he puts down to the manager telling him to act instinctively.

“The manager is on me every day about one-touch finishes and being in the box – being in the right areas to put the ball in the back of the net,” he said.

“Thankfully, today I was. It’s nice to know what I’m working on in training is coming off on the pitch and that’s the biggest reward, really.

“Obviously, it was a nice day for myself – my first hat-trick in professional football and in the end a good team performance.

“But it’s important not to get carried away.

“For me, personally, in every game I’m aiming to get a goal.

“I just need to keep taking care of business here, scoring goals, playing well and keeping my standards high.”