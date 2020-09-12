Everton FC Premier League Predictions Under New Management

With a new manager in charge of Everton, it’s now or never for the club to show what it lacked in the previous Premier League season. The upcoming 2020/2021 season is the right time for the club to deliver with one of the most awarded football managers in history — Carlo Ancelotti.

From some of the most successful teams in the history of football — Chelsea, Paris Saint Germain, Juventus, Milan, Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, and most recently Napoli, Everton is the next team on the list that Ancelotti could make great. Only a man of Acelotti’s character could make Everton shine again.

The 2019/2020 Premier League season was futile for Everton, with some devastating losses that led the team to drop down one spot on the League table to 12th from last year’s 11th place. The team won 13 games, lost 15, and played 10 drawn matches.

Something similar could be noted for Everton’s rivals — Southampton FC. They’ve played seven drawn matches, won 15 games, and lost 16. Southampton finished 11th with the biggest home loss of 0–9 to Leicester City. However, similar to their rivals, the team is hoping for a better upcoming season with Hasenhüttl continuing as the manager and a new Southampton FC sponsorship that has been announced recently.

Possible Uphill Route for Everton

On the other hand, Everton is expecting reinforcement in the form of three well-known players from successful European teams. Ancelotti will be reunited with a former midfielder from Napoli — Allan. Allan was signed for a reported £25 million with immense hopes that he will contribute to Everton in the same way he did to Napoli.

Another hefty signing fee went to Watford FC for Abdoulaye Doucouré — a reported £20 million. Doucouré is another hopeful and talented midfielder that could turn out to be of great importance for the team.

To round up the midfielders that have turned out to be of great importance for Ancelotti, Everton will welcome James Rodríguez of Real Madrid. Rodríguez is another previous acquaintance of Ancelotti, as they’ve worked together during his years in Real Madrid.

What to Expect From Premier League 2020/2021

While Everton has previously shown mediocre efforts, much more is expected for the 2020/2021 Premier League season that is set to start in mid-September. Both fans and avid football audiences are looking forward to seeing how the team will work under new management and with three new renowned midfielders.

This time, there will be no winter breaks, and the season will be played from September 2020 to May 2021. Fans can expect to see 20 teams competing with the top 17 from the previous season, and three teams that have been promoted from the Championship — West Bromwich Albion, Leeds United, and Fulham. Bournemouth, Watford, and Norwich City will be replaced.

With the Premier League in action and Everton’s first match against the Spurs, it’s up to Ancelotti and Everton to showcase their new players and skills in the following few months