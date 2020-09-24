Everton invite comments on new stadium design

Residents, local businesses, stakeholders and the general public have the opportunity to give Liverpool City Council their views on Everton Football Club’s updated proposals for a new 52,888 capacity stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock as the council’s formal consultation on the Club’s amendment to the original planning application begins.
People will have from today, Thursday 24 September, until 11.59pm on Thursday 22October to comment on the design changes submitted by the Club and share their views with Liverpool City Council’s planning department.
The amendment to the application comes after the Club revealed the design changes to supporters last month and addresses feedback from statutory consultees to the original planning application submitted in December 2019. Changes include:
Introduction of a stepped plaza allowing for the return of symmetry to the overall building whilst also offering a new covered area for stadium entry and enhanced river views to and from the West Stand
The West Stand stepped plaza forming a key part of the sites public realm which can be used on non-matchdays
Removal of the multi-storey car park leading to increased parking in the decluttered West Quay for disabled supporters
Solar panels relocated from the West Quay to the south of the stadium roof
Simplification of the brick façade making the tribute to the Archibald Leitch lattice work that is so synonymous with Goodison Park more obvious
Reduction of the overall height of the stadium in line with Liverpool City Council’s World Heritage Site Supplementary Planning Document
The consultation is part of the formal planning process that needs to take place before Liverpool City Council makes its decision on the planning application for a new waterfront stadium that forms part of the city’s newly launched North Shore vision. It is anticipated that Liverpool City Council may need to convene a special planning committee meeting towards the end of the year to make its determination.
Documents submitted by the Club to Liverpool City Council show a further increase in the public benefits delivered by a proposed new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock as well as a community-led legacy development at Goodison Park. Everton, working alongside CBRE and Simetrica estimate The People’s Project could deliver at least a £1.3billion boost to the economy, create more than the initially estimated 15,000 jobs and still attract 1.4millon visitors the city. Estimates show a ripple effect that will be felt across the city’s region’s economy with local families who have members of their households working on the development benefitting from £32milion of income, Liverpool City Council could see an annual return of £2.1million in Council Tax while Busines Rates income could yield a further £1.7million per year.
The Club’s contribution to Liverpool’s social, cultural and heritage offer would also potentially increase with residents of the Liverpool City Region placing a huge preferential value to spend some £219 million through Everton’s new stadium being developed as part of Liverpool’s North Shore vision.
Bramley-Moore Dock’s location within Liverpool’s UNESCO World Heritage Site and the Stanley Dock Conservation Area has been fundamental to how the project has been designed and planned. Working closely with Liverpool City Council, Historic England as well as other heritage bodies, the stadium has been designed to respect and preserve the heritage of the area, while bringing a long-standing semi-derelict dockland site back into productive use.
As part of the Clubs plans is the commitment to:
Maintain a water channel to the west of the stadium to ensure the visual continuity of the dock system – a key feature of the Outstanding Universal Value of the World Heritage Site
Preserve and restore the Grade II listed Hydraulic Tower to create a unique visitor attraction
Retain and restore a range of the site’s historic features including capstans, mooring posts and tram lines
Preserve the dock walls under the stadium to ensure the site could be reverse engineered back into a dock if the Club were to ever move stadium in the distant future
The planning milestone follows a series of comprehensive public, fan and stakeholder engagement which has highlighted the overwhelming support for the proposals from local politicians, local residents, the business and third sector community as well as the more than 60,000 people who took part in two public consultations – regarded as one of the biggest commercial consultations to have ever taken place in the Liverpool City Region.
Colin Chong, Stadium Development Director said: “The people of this city and region have helped shape our plans throughout this project and the submission of our design enhancements is further evidence we have listened to all the stakeholders who make up our diverse city region.
“As we enter the conclusion of the planning phase of the project, Our submission is the culmination of a significant amount of work and extreme care that ensures our stadium proposals not only enhance Bramley-Moore Dock but also the surrounding area.
“A new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock would be truly transformational for North Liverpool, the city region and the Northern Powerhouse. This is a once in a generation opportunity to make a difference to the future of our city. I would ask everyone, even if you are not a football fan, to consider this final planning application and submit your comments to the Council at this vitally important moment.”
The application is accompanied by a number of supporting documents that explain the scheme and aid the assessment of the application. An application guide has also been provided to explain the purpose of the different application documents which include the architectural plans and elevation drawings, Design & Access Statement, Environmental Statement, Transport Assessment, Heritage Statement, Alternative Sites Assessment and Landscaping Plans. These documents describe the need for a new stadium, the reasons why Bramley-Moore Dock site has been chosen, how the stadium design has evolved and how it is envisaged the development would be delivered.
Comments on the application need to be made in writing by 11.59pm onThursday 22ndOctober 2020 quoting the application reference number 20F/0001. Comments should be e-mailed to the dedicated council application e mail address efcapp@liverpool.gov.uk
Comments can also be sent by post to The Planning Department, Liverpool City Council, 4th Floor, Cunard Building, Water Street, Liverpool, L3 1AH, quoting the application reference number 20F/0001.
How to submit your comments
People can view the full submission and amendments on the Liverpool Council website: http://northgate.liverpool.gov.uk/DocumentExplorer/Application/folderview.aspx?type=MVMPRD_DC_PLANAPP&key=1166800
