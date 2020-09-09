Everton set to make offer for Lozano today

Everton are reported to be ready to make a firm offer for Napoli forward Hirving Lozano ‘in the next few hours’ as their summer spending spree continues.

The Mexican winger, whose nickname is Chucky, could be set to join Allan, Doucoure and James Rodriguez at Goodison Park as Marcel Brands and Carlo Ancelotti look to put their stamp on the Everton side.

Marcel Brands, Everton’s Director of Football, is the man that brought Lozano to Europe with PSV Eindhoven and another admirer of Lozano’s talents.

The Blues are in depserate need of quality in right wing, with Theo Walcott looking closer and closer to the exit door.