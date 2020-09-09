Everton News

Everton set to make offer for Lozano today

Posted on

Everton are reported to be ready to make a firm offer for Napoli forward Hirving Lozano ‘in the next few hours’ as their summer spending spree continues.

The Mexican winger, whose nickname is Chucky, could be set to join Allan, Doucoure and James Rodriguez at Goodison Park as Marcel Brands and Carlo Ancelotti look to put their stamp on the Everton side.

Marcel Brands, Everton’s Director of Football, is the man that brought Lozano to Europe with PSV Eindhoven and another admirer of Lozano’s talents.

The Blues are in depserate need of quality in right wing, with Theo Walcott looking closer and closer to the exit door.

The following two tabs change content below.
My Twitter profileMy Facebook profileMy Google+ profileMy Instagram profileMy Pinterest profileMy YouTube channel

NSNO Staff

Staff Writer at NSNO.co.uk
NSNO Staff writers maintain the news on the site and ensure the site is updated frequently with the latest Everton news. Starting in 2004, NSNO has always been at the forefront of bringing you the latest Everton news and rumours, building a large forum and growing social media presence, which you can follow by clicking the links to the left.
Related Items:, , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  

Copyright © 2015 Flex Mag Theme. Theme by MVP Themes, powered by Wordpress.

To Top