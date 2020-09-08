Everton the only club Doucoure wanted to join

Abdoulaye Doucoure has completed a transfer to Everton from Watford for an undisclosed fee, signing a three-year deal until the end of June 2023 with a Club option for a fourth season.

The French midfielder, 27, becomes the Blues’ third major signing in four days following the arrivals of Brazil international Allan and Colombia playmaker James Rodriguez, both 29.

“I have been waiting a long time to come here and now it has happened so I am very happy,” Doucoure told evertonfc.com.

“I had some interest from other clubs but from the beginning when Everton showed an interest in me I told my agent to focus on Everton.

“It was the only club I wanted to join.

“Everton has a big history in English football and it is a good club for me to have a step up in my career.

“I am very happy now to be an Everton player and very excited for the future.”

Arriving at Watford from Stade Rennes in February 2016, Doucoure spent the remainder of that season on loan in Spain with Granada before establishing himself in the Hornets’ midfield the following campaign.

He played 129 Premier League games across his four full seasons at Vicarage Road and was directly involved in 29 goals, scoring 17 and assisting 12.

“I can bring my energy – I am a powerful player, I can run a lot, all the game,” said Doucoure.

“I can add goals as well. I will try my best to score goals and help the team.

“It is an ambitious project here and it was a big part of my decision, having [Director of Football] Marcel [Brands] and the coach Carlo Ancelotti wanting me.

“When you come to a club you want the manager and, of course, the Board to support you.

“It was the case with Everton and I was very eager to come here.”

Doucoure, capped by France at every age-group level from Under-17 to Under-21, added: “I know a lot of things about Everton. I know the blue colour is something very important here and the Club’s history.

“I want to thank the fans for their support already – now I can’t wait to start on the pitch.”