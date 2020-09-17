Everton v West Bromwich Albion : Preview and Predictions

Everton host West Bromwich Albion on Saturday aiming to build on their hugely impressive start to the new Premier League season.

The Toffees produced an excellent display on the opening weekend, with Dominic Calvert Lewin’s fine header sealing a 1-0 victory at Tottenham Hotspur.

West Brom found things much tougher on their return to the top flight as they crashed 3-0 at home to Leicester City.

Everton are priced at odds of 8/15 to record another victory this weekend and there will be plenty of punters using Sky Bet offers to back them to make it two-wins-out-of-two.

Ancelotti’s Rebuild Pays Immediate Dividends

Everton dismissed the notion that they couldn’t compete with the traditional ‘Big Six’ clubs with a dominant performance at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Manager Carlo Ancelotti focused on improving his midfield this summer and his efforts paid immediate dividends as Everton deservedly started the season with a win.

Allan, Abdoulaye Doucoure and James Rodriguez all brought something different to the table and provided Ancelotti with plenty of encouragement for the rest of the campaign.

With the prospect of further new arrivals still to come, Everton fans can be forgiven for starting to dream that better times lie ahead.

A Promising Start for Rodriguez

Allan and Doucoure provided the platform for Everton’s victory at Spurs, demonstrating the tenacity that the team has long been missing.

Their presence in the middle of the park allowed Rodriguez the space he needed to work his magic and leave fans watching the game on football streams purring with delight.

He became the first Premier League debutant to create at least five chances since Alexis Sanchez for Arsenal in 2014 to perfectly showcase his quality on the ball.

Richarlison and Calvert-Lewin can expect to be fed with plenty of ammunition against the Baggies and both are a worth a look in the ‘score any time’ market.

Baggies Brought Back Down to Earth

West Brom celebrated wildly when they secured promotion to the Premier League just a few weeks ago, but they were quickly given a reality check by Leicester on the opening weekend.

Two Jamie Vardy penalties and a Timothy Castagne header secured a comfortable victory for the Foxes in a game they never looked likely to lose.

The Baggies can be backed at 5/6 to make an immediate return to the Championship and that looks excellent value given the lack of quality in their squad.

They scored just 31 goals when they were relegated back in 2017/18 and it would be no surprise to see them record a similar tally this time around.

Everton vs West Brom Prediction: Ancelotti’s side were superb against Spurs and it would be a major surprise if they failed to follow up against West Brom.

Odds of 13/8 to win to nil look exceptional value against a club that Everton have traditionally done well against in the Premier League.

Richarlison also looks a solid wager at odds of 13/10 to get on the scoresheet at any time during the game.