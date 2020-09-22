Gibson joins Reading on loan



Everton defender Lewis Gibson has signed on loan for Championship club Reading for the remainder of the 2020/21 campaign.

The centre-back links up with the Royals having enjoyed a successful loan spell at Fleetwood Town last season.

After completing a temporary switch to Fleetwood in January, Gibson swiftly cemented a starting spot and helped the Lancashire club qualify for the League One play-offs, where they were beaten in the semi-finals by Wycombe Wanderers.

The England Under-20 international joins a Reading side who sit top of the Championship having won their opening two matches of the campaign.

Gibson moved to Everton from boyhood club Newcastle United in summer 2017 and joined up with David Unsworth’s Under-23s side.

He was a key member of the young Blues team that won a Premier League 2 and Premier League Cup double in 2018/19.

Gibson signed a new two-and-a-half-year contract with Everton in January 2020.