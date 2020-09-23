Alex Iwobi

Iwobi: Everton want to win everything

Posted on

Everton forward Alex Iwobi says that the Blues are in it to win it in this year’s League Cup and that they want to win every competition they are in.

Iwobi bagged himself a goal in the 5-2 win away at Fleetwood Town this evening and also got a clever assist for Richarlison as Everton brushed aside Joey Barton’s side.

“[Tonight’s win] shows the confidence and the ability that we have,” said Iwobi.

“I’m trying to get fit and be ready for all competitions so it’s goof for the manager to give me the chance.

“Everyone wants to play so hopefully I can give the manager a headache and get more game time.

“We are targeting every completion because if you’re in a competition then you’ve got to try and win it.”

