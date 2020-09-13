James Rodridguez shines on his Everton debut

Colombian superstar James Rodriguez lit up the Premier League in his first game for Everton this afternoon against Tottenham Hotspur.

The 29 year old might have been forgiven for easing himself into life in England, but he showed all the skill and determination that the world has come to expect from him.

Massive win that! Thought James oozed class today and always looked like he was going to make something happen when on the ball. Very promising! #TOTEVE pic.twitter.com/ZGC0QXeRTh — Sean (@TheHaIfSpace) September 13, 2020

Playimg predominantly on the right side of the Everton attacking three, James looked as though he was born to play in the Premier League.

Such was his impact on the Everton side that he created more chances from open play in one game than any Everton player created in the last twenty games, and his Everton side looked a world different.

James Rodriguez vs Tottenham 🇨🇴 pic.twitter.com/UGW9r5VfNx — OJBComps (@ojbcomps) September 13, 2020

When he left the field with just a few minutes left, he shook hands with manager Carlo Ancelotti and they shared a look that showed just how much Ancelotti had wanted James at Everton, and how much the Colombian is going to enjoy playing at Everton.