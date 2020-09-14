New Transfer Approach for Everton Could Equal Success

Everton have somewhat floundered in the transfer market over the last few seasons with many of their recruits enjoying varying degrees of success.

Farhad Moshiri’s arrival in February of 2016 was meant to usher in a new dawn after the billionaire bought a 49.9% stake in the club, but a list of underwhelming signings at extortionate prices have left the Blues looking like a club short of the required nous in the transfer market to move to the next level.

That seems to be changing now after the owner, Moshiri, who now has a controlling stake of 77.2% in the club, appointed Carlo Ancelotti last season. There is an expectant feel around the club as Ancelotti gets ready to take charge for his first full season and, subsequently, the Toffees are at an encouraging 10/3 to finish in the top six in the latest Premier League betting. It does feel like Everton have now found the momentum they needed off the field to progress on it.

In reality, though, the narrative around the club only changed very recently after Ancelotti convinced James Rodriguez to sign for the Blues for a paltry £22m. That is a step in the right direction, no matter how you look at it, given how much value for money Everton have received in the transfer, which is something that the Blues haven’t been able to achieve over recent times. This is especially the case when you consider that Everton parted with around £75 million for the services of Gylfi Sigurdsson and Moise Kean. Those are two signings that have hardly lit up Goodison Park. However, in Kean’s defence, he still has time on his side.

It has, at times, been a sorry tale. Though, given the Blues have spent upwards of £450 million on players under the new ownership but have failed on almost every occasion to dramatically improve the side, Rodriguez’s arrival signals the chance for that to change. The Colombian has a proven track record right at the very top and despite a somewhat wary narrative surrounding his career trajectory over recent years, the stats speak for themselves.

In actual fact, the evidence is pretty conclusive given that the 29-year-old has scored everywhere he has gone, notably netting 37 times in 125 appearances for Real Madrid. As someone who doesn’t necessarily play as an out-and-out striker, that tally speaks volumes about the Colombian’s capability when in with a chance of scoring. But it is his assists that most stand out. Indeed, 125 in 388 professional appearances illustrates just how important his signing could be for Everton.

If we're tweeting about James Rodriguez…



We've got to tweet this 🤷‍♂️pic.twitter.com/N0XqtRoUjk — Goal (@goal) September 7, 2020

It’s been a long time coming, with millions of pounds squandered but, finally, Everton have come up with the goods in the transfer market and this could be the start of the assault on the top six. If that proves to be a goal that is achieved, then there is every chance that people look back on the signing of James Rodriguez as the day Everton began to mix it with England’s elite again. The wind’s of change have taken a while to blow at Goodison Park but, in the space of a week, they have started up at gale force with the potential to turn into a hurricane over Merseyside during the next 12 months.