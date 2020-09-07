Rodriguez expects Colombia to “turn blue” as he signs for Everton

New Everton signing James Rodriguez says he expects half of Colombia to “turn blue” following his signing for the Blues this evening.

James, who boasts tens of millions of followers on social media, is a superstar across the world but nowhere more so than his home country, where he is seen as the Colombian Lionel Messi.

He says he has already had positive interactions with Everton fans in Merseyside, and believes that there will be many Colombians looking to get behind the Blues.

“I think half of Colombia are going to be turning blue,” said James.

“I’m pleased that it will have such an impact in my country and we will get some more Evertonians there now, it will be a big impact for all of Colombia.

“I’m hopeful that I can perform at my highest level and give something back to the fans and to the Club, who have shown their faith in me, by putting in consistently good performances.

“I have seen for myself in the few days since I have been here [Merseyside] and on social media that excitement [among Evertonians about his impending arrival].

“I can see these fans are real, true supporters.

“I hope we can have a good, positive, mutual feeling between ourselves.

“What they can be sure of is I am going to give everything in every game situation: every play, every build-up. I will be trying my absolute best.”