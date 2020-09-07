Rodriguez : I have signed for Everton to win things

Everton have completed the signing of Real Madrid midfielder James Rodriguez in a deal that will see him take the number 19 shirt at Goodison Park next season in a re-modelled Everton side.

Having hit the headlines and burst onto the scene in the 2014 World Cup, the Columbian played under Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti at Real Madrid and is seen as one of the biggest signings in Everton history.

Rodriguez has said that he has come to Everton to win things and believes in the ambitious project that his former mentor has.

“I’m a winner, I’m a real winner,” Rodriguez said. “I can see the plans here, the project here is very serious. Everyone means business.

“I think the seriousness and determination to win trophies can lead to silverware.

“I can see, too, these fans are real, true supporters.

“I hope we can have a good, positive, mutual feeling between ourselves.

“What they can be sure of is I am going to give everything in every game situation, every play, every build-up. I will be trying my absolute best.

“I have sensed that good feeling right from the very start, and it is excellent.”

Everton manager Ancelotti added: “James, as everyone knows, is a fantastic player with a lot of quality and a lot of ability to make assists for the strikers.

“He’s really excited about the project of the Club and the fact we want to improve. He was really excited to sign and I didn’t spend time to convince him – he was already convinced.

“Players like James and Allan can help us to be better and we can help them to be better. This kind of connection can be helpful to improve the results, the team and results of this Club.”