What should new Everton fans do when they visit the city of Liverpool?

Because of the global pandemic that is Covid-19 sports venues including football stadiums remain closed to the public. Hopefully by the time you read this the situation will have improved. Football isn’t the same without the supporters, the atmosphere and the noise.

However you have decided you still want to visit Liverpool and take in the sights. Maybe choose a match day so you can find a good pub to enjoy the game in surrounded by fellow fans to add a bit of atmosphere. You’re coming with your friends or maybe your partner so you want some entertainment at night, some good food and some sightseeing like proper tourists. Where and what should you do?

Tour of Goodison Park

Sadly because of Covid-19 Everton Football Club are unable to offer tours or any events at the stadium until further notice. Keep checking with the official site for up to the minute news as plans are afoot to start up the tours again.

If you are able to take the tour then you will get to go behind the scenes at the famous stadium and learn more about the history of Everton. You will visit various areas of the ground including the hospitality boxes and the directors box plus the home and away changing rooms where many a famous name has walked. The tour lasts around an hour to 80 minutes depending on the size of the group.

Visit the Dixie Dean statue

While you are at the stadium why not visit the statue of the famous man and get some photos to remember the day by. It is located at the park end.

Museum of Liverpool

Featuring such items as Alan Ball’s famous white boots from the 70’s and a free football show called Kicking and Screaming which features all the rivalry and success and failures between the reds and blues. When you arrive you will get a free ticket for this show. The ball from the 1931 FA Cup Final which Everton won is also here.

Everton Lock-Up

Featured on the Everton badge or crest is this famous building located in Everton Park. Visit in the day for photos or go at night when the lock-up is swathed in light. Everton blue of course.

Pubs Near the Ground

You can view a comprehensive list of recommended pubs here but The Arkles and The Winslow Hotel have been recommended by home and away fans as being friendly, welcoming pubs.

If you are planning to watch a match live in a pub then look on fansites or matchpint and Google for recommendations for sports and football in particular. Again The Arkles seems to be a good bet. Speaking of which, you may want to put a bet on Everton while you are there. The simplest way is to go to an online casino or bookmakers and place the bet on your smartphone or tablet. There are plenty of sites to help you check the odds of a match too.

Now you have had your Everton fix it would be a shame to visit Liverpool without seeing some of the other delights the city has to offer.

There are many sights worth seeing in this fantastic city. You should try and take time out to view Liverpool Cathedral, the Beatles statue and The Royal Albert Dock. There are many tours available that you might want to consider including surprise, surprise several Beatles tours and a Peaky Blinders half day tour.

There is the Battle of the Atlantic Experience at the Western Approaches Museum and the British Museum Experience (Liverpool has a long musical history) and worth a visit is the Merseyside Maritime Museum if that is your thing.

Nightlife

There are clubs, bars and restaurants galore in Liverpool. Look online to find something that is suitable for you or perhaps you prefer a quiet night. If so then when booking for your hotel look for one that maybe has a restaurant and bar inside so you can have a relaxing evening before a day of sightseeing.

Casinos

Liverpool has many casinos. If you are looking for a night out on the town with a casino or two thrown in then you won’t be disappointed. There are six within walking distance of the Royal Albert Docks so you can see your gambling needs will be met. The Genting Casino, The Admiral and Leisuretime are all here along with Merkur Casino.

Before heading out for the night check out their websites first. Looking through Google for casinos will show reviews for each of them. Maybe you are only in Liverpool for one night so you want to enjoy it. Check each one for any dress codes. These days casinos are more relaxed but you should expect to find some sort of dress code and you don’t want to be turned away.

Have a look for what games and tables they have. A good casino will have baccarat, poker, blackjack, roulette, craps and slots. Plus a restaurant or buffet is important if you are planning on having a proper session in the casino.

Before you hit the tables download a casino app on your smartphone or visit a gaming website and warm up. Most of the online casinos have free to play games so you don’t need to spend any money but it’s definitely a good idea to get some practice in.

Before you Leave the City

You will be heading back after a night or two by train, coach or car probably so why not take something back to enjoy on your journey? You can’t visit here without buying some toffees. The nickname of Everton is the toffees but the sweets made by Bassetts are actually mints. A distinctive black and white striped sweet to reflect an Everton shirt these mints are less sweet than humbugs. Grab a bag for the car ride home and think back on a great weekend in Liverpool.