When Everton ruled the charts

Everton might have been knocked off the top of the Premier League yesterday, but supporters have come out in force to make sure the whole world knows we’re top of the pops.

Coming from 1,058 places down, the 1984 single Spirit of the Blues smashed it’s way to the top of the charts like a wrecking ball, toppling Miley Cyrus and paving the way for more to come. Surely one of the comebacks of the modern era, and not a penalty shoot out in sight.

It all started – like most things on Twitter that aren’t racial hatred or transphobic – as a bit of a laugh about how Everton fans are celebrating a decent start to the season, which is something of a rarity this century.

Evertonians are good at laughing at ourselves, and a tweet which coupled a video of someone having what can only be described as a “good time” with the song that would later reach number one.

This is a @FinKitch special 🤣😂…what a character pic.twitter.com/myxOteJEf2 — Yannick Bolasie (@YannickBolasie) September 27, 2020

Everton fans weren’t done there, though, and the Theme from Z-Cars quickly joined Spirit of the Blues at the top of the charts, giving radio stations and TV news channels even more excuses to produce Everton content for their channels, which can only be a good thing.

“Here We Go” and “Forever Everton” are also climbing the charts quickly, and could easily be joining their team-mates at the top table, while John Bailey and Kevin Ratcliffe were last season trying to fit into the tracksuits they wore on Wogan in 1984…