Carlo Ancelotti

Ancelotti brands Digne red card a “joke”

Posted on

Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti has branded the red card handed to Lucas Digne a “joke” after his side lost 2-0 away at Southampton.

In a day that is best forgotten, the Blues were far below the form that sees them still top the Premier League table despite a poor showing at St Mary’s. The day was made worse when Digne was sent off when chasing down Saints defender Kyle Walker-Peters.

The Italian boss confirmed that Everton will appeal the straight red card, which at first looked a little harsh, and then on further watch looked downright unfair.

“I think it was a joke, the red card, because it was not intentional,” he said to Sky Sports at full-time.

“Maybe it was a yellow but for sure it was not violent conduct. They could check better.

“Maybe all the rumours all week against Pickford, against Richarlison, affected the decision. If it is like this it’s not right, it’s not fair. We are going to appeal for sure.”

NSNO Staff

Staff Writer at NSNO.co.uk
NSNO Staff writers maintain the news on the site and ensure the site is updated frequently with the latest Everton news. Starting in 2004, NSNO has always been at the forefront of bringing you the latest Everton news and rumours, building a large forum and growing social media presence, which you can follow by clicking the links to the left.
