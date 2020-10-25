Ancelotti brands Digne red card a “joke”

Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti has branded the red card handed to Lucas Digne a “joke” after his side lost 2-0 away at Southampton.

In a day that is best forgotten, the Blues were far below the form that sees them still top the Premier League table despite a poor showing at St Mary’s. The day was made worse when Digne was sent off when chasing down Saints defender Kyle Walker-Peters.

The Italian boss confirmed that Everton will appeal the straight red card, which at first looked a little harsh, and then on further watch looked downright unfair.

“I think it was a joke, the red card, because it was not intentional,” he said to Sky Sports at full-time.

“Maybe it was a yellow but for sure it was not violent conduct. They could check better.

“Maybe all the rumours all week against Pickford, against Richarlison, affected the decision. If it is like this it’s not right, it’s not fair. We are going to appeal for sure.”