Ancelotti enjoying “beautiful bubble” of form

Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti says he is pleased with the start to the season his side have made, but says that his players will need to be strong when it doesn’t go their way.

The Italian said that he has told his side that the season is long, and that there will be difficulties along the way, but added that he is pleased with the spirit within the squad.

He said, “This beautiful bubble where we live will finish. When it does the squad has to be strong.

“We are really pleased [with the start]. But we want and we have, and the players are focused, with what is going on.

“It is only the start. The season is long. I have told them there will be difficulties. But the spirit of the team is really good.”

Everton face Brighton at Goodison Park tomorrow without Jonjoe Kenny, Allan, or Andre Gomes through injury, while Moise Kean also misses out after being unwell this week.

