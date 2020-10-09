Ancelotti is Manager of the Month

Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti has been named the Premier League Manager of the Month for September as his side remain the only team with a 100% record in the league.

Ancelotti has guided his side through what some saw as a tough start, and has watched his team become a free-scoring machine thanks to Player of the Month Dominic Calvert-Lewin topping the scoring charts.

The Italian was typical in his modesty when talking about the prize, though, thanking his team for all of their efforts in helping him win it.

“I am really pleased to win this award,” Ancelotti told evertonfc.com.

“I think it is a great achievement for this month. I have to share with my team because they started the season really well.

“We hope to continue and to win this award again. I think the key point was the first game against Tottenham.

“Tottenham is a really good team, but we did well and won away. That victory increased our confidence and belief for this season. It was a really good start.”