Ancelotti: James and I have a mutual trust

Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti says that he has a mutual trust with James Rodriguez, who joined him at Goodison Park this summer.

James is taking the Premier League by storm after working with Ancelotti at Real Madrid and Bayern Munich, and Ancelotti says he just asks the Colombian to show what he is capable of on the pitch.

Speaking of his relationship with the Colombian, Ancelotti said, “We have a mutual trust.

“I know what he can do. I know what he needs. And I think also that James knows what I have and what I need.

“I simply ask him to show his quality. To put the quality he has on the pitch.”

Carlo Ancelotti was speaking to COPA90

Ancelotti is acknowledged as one of the finest managers of the modern era of football, having tasted success with Real Madrid, Chelsea, and Bayern Munich, with the Italian hoping to recreate that with Everton.

