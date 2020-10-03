Ancelotti praises “complete” Everton performance

Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti has praisd his side’s “complete” performance as they beat Brighton at Goodison Park this afternoon.

He watched his side win their fourth game in a row as they equalled the start the title-winning side of 1969-70 made to their season and James Rodriguez played the “Alan Ball” role of global superstar perfectly.

Two goals from the Colombian added to one from his compatriot Yerry Mina and – who else but – Dominic Calvert-Lewin as Everton coasted past the boys from the South.

Ancelotti said, “Brighton played well. We played well also. We managed the situation of the game well. We had composure defensively and had opportunities on the counter attack. The performance was complete and this was the reason we deserved to win.”

On James Rodriguez: “As I said on the first day, the players with quality have not a problem with that (settling in). The quality is there because football is not so complicated. The pitch is always the same, the opponents are always 11, the ball is the same, the goal doesn’t move. Football is simple. It is not complicated.”

On Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s impressive start to the season: “There is not just one reason. He is confident, we are seeing him improving and he is scoring goals and that is the most important motivation for a striker. This is the moment of Dominic Calvert-Lewin now.”