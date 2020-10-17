Calvert-Lewin disappointed not to win Merseyside derby

Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin says he is diappointed that his side could not take all three points and maintain the 100% record as they drew at home 2-2 against Liverpool.

Top of the table Everton welcomed Liverpool on the back of a 7-2 defeat and Calvert-Lewin says that he is lookimg at the bigger picture and accepting the point that his side earned.

Calvert-Lewin wasn’t surprised to see Richarlison get sent off late on in the game either, and understands that in a derby the tackles will go flying in.

The England international said, “As you’d expect in derbies, got tackles flying in 50-50, so there’s always a chance the ref might bring out a yellow or red.

“Disappointed we didn’t kick on at 1-1. We knew we would have spells where we wouldn’t have the ball. I managed to put one away but I genuinely thought it would be coming [the win], but it wasn’t to be.

“I’m disappointed we didn’t win the game. In that respect it was frustrating. In terms of the bigger picture, it’s a point and we’ll take it.”