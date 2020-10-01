Dominic Calvert-Lewin

Calvert-Lewin “very proud man” after England call-up

Everton striker and Premier League top goalscorer Dominic Calvert-Lewin says he is a “very proud man” after recieving his first ever England call-up this week.

Calvert-Lewin has bagged 8 goals in 6 games so far this season and is in blistering form leading the line for Everton/

Now, he has the prospect of his first England cap to look forward to after being called up by Gareth Southgate alongside Jordan Pickford and Michael Keane.

“I’m a very, very proud man to get this first England call,” he said.

“I just phoned my mum and my dad, and my mum burst into tears.

“It’s something we’ve spoken about since I was a young boy.

“To get here now and get the call-up is a dream come true. I’m very happy.

“I didn’t really know how to feel, if I’m being honest. I’ve thought about this moment so many times.

“To finally get that recognition of a senior England call-up, it’s something I’ve worked very hard for.

“I’m enjoying my football, I’m confident on the pitch and I believe I’m going to score every time I step on the pitch.

“Hopefully that won’t be any different when I pull on an England shirt.”

