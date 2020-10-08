Can Everton go all the way this season?

Everton are a club with a long history and tradition in the English Premier League. It’s one of only seven clubs that have never been relegated, which, let’s face it, is quite a feat.

However, the Toffees have never managed to lift the trophy; in fact, the closest they got to it was in season ‘04/05, when, led by David Moyes, they managed to finish fourth. Still, as Everton have posed a threat to many top EPL teams, fans have often wondered if they could potentially win the league someday.

If this question had been asked only a month ago, not many people would have dared to say yes. After all, knowing how superb their Merseyside rivals were last season, it seemed an impossible task.

Nevertheless, we have to admit that, after such an amazing start, Everton FC have imposed themselves as genuine title contenders. So, let’s see if they have what it takes to go all the way this season!

Manager

The Italian giant, Carlo Ancelotti, came to Everton perhaps slightly unexpectedly. After being sacked from Napoli last season, despite making it to the Round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League, he came to the blue side of Liverpool to everyone’s surprise. Replacing Duncan Ferguson, who was there only as an interim manager, he managed to show hints of his brilliance on a few occasions last season.

With his arrival, the players seem to have become much bolder — in fact, the numbers show that the shot and pass frequency has increased quite a lot. Even more importantly, the passes have become much more accurate, perhaps due to the use of short-pass combinations and better positioning of the players.



It seems as though Ancelotti’s aim has been to speed things up and help the players reach their full potential and it looks like he’s done a fine job so far.

Team

Last season, with the arrival of Ancelotti, the team became much more solid in defence. However, the attacking side of things remained somewhat lacklustre, which was strange, considering the fact that Everton boasts a few talented youngsters, such as Calvert-Lewin and Richarlison.

Nevertheless, with the arrival of reinforcements, the most notable of which is definitely Real Madrid’s James Rodriguez, Everton seems to be ready to finally challenge other teams for the top position in the EPL.

Everton is yet to drop a point this season — the Toffees have managed to win all 4 of their matches so far, thus positioning themselves on top of the table. This has been the result of a team effort, of course — Calvert-Lewin has managed to score as many as 6 goals, while Richarlison, Rodriges, Digne and Coleman have created 22 chances and 5 assists. Not too bad, if you ask us!

Opponents

Now, the question remains whether Everton can keep the momentum going and remain in this position in the following weeks, as well.

Obviously, it might be too soon to tell, as there are 34 weeks to go; however, it looks like some of the favourites are already starting to slip. Last year’s champions went on to embarrass themselves last weekend, losing 7-2 to Aston Villa. The teams from Manchester are currently in the 14th and 16th position, and it seems like they are already waving their ambitions goodbye.

Chelsea and Tottenham haven’t been too impressive either, as they have managed to win only two matches each so far; however, another team from the capital — Arsenal Football Club— may pose a threat, as they have won three matches. Taking into account their solid manager and some great signings they have made, we believe they could be one of the biggest contenders for this year’s title.

Conclusion

No matter how the season ends, the improvement is apparent. Carlo Ancelotti has managed to reinvigorate the team that has been struggling ever since David Moyes left — now, all that remains is for us to see whether Everton can go all the way. We say it can!