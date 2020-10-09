Everton team up with….Everton

Everton Football Club has strengthened its international ties to Latin America by signing a new partnership with its Chilean namesake, Everton de Vina del Mar and its owners Grupo Pachuca.

Latin fever has gripped Goodison Park so far this season, with the Club’s array of South American stars – including global-footballing icon James Rodriguez and established internationals Allan, Richarlison and Yerry Mina – helping the Blues to four successive league wins, taking Everton to the top of the Premier League table.

And the Club’s new partnership with Everton de Vina del Mar which was founded in 1909 by Anglo-Chilean footballers and named after Everton Football Club – will enable Everton to increase its presence not only in Chile but also through the Grupo Pachuca’s stable of five other clubs based in Mexico and Argentina.

Grupo Pachuca is one of the leading football organisations in Central and South America and the new relationship will see the development of several new cross-continent initiatives including knowledge sharing – particularly in youth development and coaching, talent identification, marketing and retail and fanbase development.

The new agreement comes following discussions with Everton de Vina del Mar and Grupo Pachuca over the past 18 months and forms part of the Club’s international growth strategy.

To mark the new agreement, Everton Manager Carlo Ancelotti and members of the first-team squad posed with Everton de Vina del Mar scarves. The Club will also fly the flag of its Chilean counterparts’ over Goodison this weekend.

Everton Chief Executive Denise Barrett-Baxendale said: “We’re excited and proud to announce our partnership with Everton de Vina del Mar and the Grupo Pachuca, especially at a time when the Premier League – and support of Everton – is continuing to grow across Latin America.

“Our international strategy is a core-pillar to our growth plans and this strategic partnership opens up Everton to the vast football community in one of the most football-passionate regions in the world – built on a longstanding and unique relationship with our Chilean Everton Family.”

As part of the strategic relationship, Everton de Vina del Mar has joined Everton’s International Affiliate Programme for coaching and youth development, whilst a formal relationship for player development and talent ID has been laid out. The Clubs will undertake a collaborative approach to international marketing and commercial development opportunities across South America and increased content output across Everton’s digital and social media channels – representing an innovative approach to engaging new audiences.

The opportunity for tours and friendly fixtures will also be explored and developed and earlier this year, a delegation from Everton visited Vina del Mar to arrange a special pre-season event, which was eventually postponed due to the global pandemic.

Richard Kenyon, Everton’s Director of Marketing, Communications and Community, who has developed the partnership with Everton de Vina del Mar President Pedro Cedillo Martinez, said: “Everyone at the Club is very excited by this new and innovative relationship. Working alongside Everton de Vina del Mar and the Grupo Pachuca provides a great platform to engage a wider fanbase, build relationships commercially and interact with new communities as well as share our knowledge and benefit from new ideas.

“Growing our international footprint in key territories is really important to us and we are very confident this is the start of something special between our ‘two Evertons’ and also Grupo Pachuca who are known for their innovation and ambition.

“I would like to thank Pedro and his colleagues in Chile for their tremendous hospitality during our visit in February and, while it was disappointing we couldn’t deliver our original plans this summer, we know that there are exciting times ahead for our partnership.”

Everton de Vina del Mar President Pedro Cedillo Martinez, said: “This agreement is the result of a historical relationship between both institutions that was reignited with the Brotherhood Cup in 2010 and has intensified over the last 18 months, with the aim of establishing an agreement that is beneficial for both clubs.

“Undoubtedly, the possibility of generating friendlies, international tours, the exchange of players and the transfer of knowledge in the development of youth players and the training of our professionals will support the growth of our institution. This historic international agreement, with a leading club in the best league in the world, the English Premier League, is not only good for our institution, but also for Chilean football.”