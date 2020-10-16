Everton vs Liverpool: Preview & Predictions

Everton go head-to-head with Liverpool on Saturday aiming to continue their magnificent start to the new Premier League season.

The Toffees head into the game with a three-point lead over Aston Villa at the top of the table having recorded four successive victories.

Liverpool’s unbeaten start to the campaign was ended in their most recent outing as the were humiliated 7-2 at Villa Park.

Leading bookmakers rate Everton as 29/10 shots to win the game, and plenty of existing customers are likely to take advantage of what appear to be attractive odds given their recent form.

Lucas Digne, Seamus Coleman, Andre Gomes and Allan are all available for selection for the home team, but Mason Holgate is definitely ruled out.

Liverpool remain without goalkeeper Alisson, meaning that Adrian will continue to deputise. Sadio Mane, Thiago Alcantara and Joel Matip return following their recent absences.

Everton will need to put their wretched recent record against Liverpool out of their minds if they are to take anything from the game.

The Reds are unbeaten in their last 22 meetings with Everton in all competitions, with their last defeat coming back in 2010.

However, 11 of the last 19 Premier League fixtures between the two sides have finished level, including seven of the previous eight at Goodison Park.

The last three derbies hosted by Everton have finished goalless, but it would be a surprise if there weren’t goals in their latest encounter.

Over 3.5 goals in the match can be backed at odds of 6/5 and that looks generous given the attacking talent possessed by both teams.

A league-high 13 goals have been scored in just two games at Goodison this season and Everton have failed to score in only one of their last 12 home league games.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin has scored nine goals in six appearances for Everton in all competitions this season and could be worth an interest in the ‘score anytime’ market.

The 23-year-old is aiming to make history this weekend by becoming the first Everton player to score in his opening five league games since Tommy Lawton in 1938/39.

Calvert-Lewin will undoubtedly fancy his chances of hitting the target against a team that have struggled on the road in recent times.

Liverpool have been defeated in four of their past eight away league games, as many as in their previous 46 away fixtures.

They have conceded 23 goals since the Premier League in June and will need to improve defensively if they are to keep Everton at bay.

The Reds will take heart from the fact that they have never lost a Merseyside derby under Jurgen Klopp, with the German manager guiding them to seven wins and four draws in all competitions.

However, Everton are much improved this season and look more than capable of taking at least a point from the game.

Everton vs Liverpool prediction: Everton have been in fine form at the start of the new campaign and look an exceptional bet at odds of 17/10 to have over 1.5 shots on target in each half.