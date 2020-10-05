Ben Godfrey

Godfrey delighted to join high flying Blues

Ben Godfrey has signed for Everton from Norwich City for an undisclosed fee, penning a five-year deal until the end of June 2025.

The 22-year-old central defender, broadly regarded as one of England’s brightest prospects, captained England Under-21s on his full debut in September 2019 and was an integral part of Norwich’s Championship title-winning campaign in 2018/19.

“It is an honour to sign for Everton and to be part of a huge club,” Godfrey told evertonfc.com after completing his move.

“I am very thankful for the opportunity and I can’t wait to get started.

“The aim for me at Everton is to win trophies and win games. I like to win. I wear my heart on my sleeve. I care and I am a passionate lad.

“The fans can guarantee they will get 110 per cent out of me when I am on the pitch.

“This is a club full of history that has an exciting team full of world-class players who will help me kick on to the next level. I am looking forward to working with them and, hopefully, having great times with Everton Football Club.

“Carlo Ancelotti, Marcel Brands and the Board want success for the Club and it is really exciting to be here.

“The manager’s past speaks for itself. He has worked with some top-class centre-backs. I will be able to learn so much from him and he is going to help me get to that next level, which is where I want to be.”

