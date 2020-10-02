The Boyhood Everton Fans who Turned out for the Wrong Team in Merseyside

For any youngster who enjoys football, the dream has to be making it as a professional for the team you support.

Whilst playing at a high level would be amazing, it would mean so much more if you pulled on the shirt of the club that you’d watched growing up.

Obviously, with Carlo Ancelotti’s men now targeting Champions League football, it will be harder than ever for any kids coming through at Everton. But there have been many over the years that have made it into the first-team at Goodison Park, with the club known for giving talented lads a chance.

However, there could have been so many more.

Several players who loved the Blues as kids ended up playing for the red side of the city. Of course, some will question if their support was actually genuine as no true Evertonian should want to play for Liverpool but here we look at three players who did just that.

Jamie Carragher

The former defender is still involved in the game as one of the main men for Sky Sports. He has commentated on Blues games in the past and doesn’t hesitate to have a dig if he can.

Despite the fact he was a one-club man, the Bootle-born centre-back grew up as an Everton fan and was a true supporter. With his Dad a fan as well, Carragher followed the 80s team home and away as they also made their mark in Europe and admitted when he started out with Liverpool’s academy, he still wanted Everton to win the derby.

He’s now gone full circle and is seen as ‘Mr Liverpool’ but many will remember he started out supporting the Blues.

Michael Owen

Another Everton fan as a youngster was former striker Michael Owen and that came from his Dad. Terry Owen was born in Liverpool and came through at Everton but only made two appearances before going on to have a decent career in the lower leagues.

Even though he passed the love of Everton onto his son, Michael starred for Liverpool in the late 90s. However, he has since annoyed most Reds after joining Manchester United where he won his only Premier League title. So, that’s something.

Nowadays, he’s most likely found checking out the latest horse racing odds given his huge love for the sport. Owen owns several horses, has his own stables, and goes to watch them race up and down the country. He can also occasionally be found as a pundit on your TV screens but the less said about that the better.

Robbie Fowler

Really scared Everton might win the league yanno! pic.twitter.com/iJ1D6AaoIe — Robbie Fowler (@StaffordScouse) September 26, 2020

Given Everton’s struggles in the late 90s and early 00s it does make you wonder how the team would have been with Owen or Robbie Fowler at the club. The latter was another local lad who turned out for the wrong half and he has also admitted he was an Everton fan growing up.

Although, he did claim he liked Liverpool as well – we’re not sure how that works!

Fowler went on to play for England but didn’t last as long at the top as many expected. Since retiring, he has gone into management with his last major job coming in Australia with Brisbane Roar.

While this lot didn’t play for their beloved Everton, let’s hope that the next generation of talented players will get the opportunity to wear the shirt of their favourite team and make them proud.