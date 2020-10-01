Will Everton Have A Successful 2020 – 2021 Season?

This season will now be Everton’s 117th – and 67th consecutive – season in the top flight of the English game which is an incredible feat, but how will this season pan out?
Last season saw them work their way through three managers, starting off with Marco Silva, Duncan Fergusson who became caretaker manager until finally Carlo Ancelotti took over, so it was a topsy turvy season for players and fans alike.
Now that Carlo Ancelotti has had a pre season, albeit a shorter than normal one due to the Covid19 situation, he should have been able to gel the team into how he will want them to play. They will certainly be looking to improve from their mid table twelfth placed finish.
New Arrivals
Although this summer the transfers within football have been slow to unfold due to the problems Covid19 has thrown up, Everton have made significant signings to help them in their quest for a good season.
Left back Niels Nkounkou was first through the Goodison Park door, signing on a free transfer from Marseille, he should be a good acquisition for the club to help them in this problem area of the pitch.
Allan was on the big money signings joining from Napoli in Italy for just over twenty one million pounds. He is a proven midfielder who will certainly improve the squad.
Attacking midfielder James Rodriguez also signed on a free transfer from Spanish giants Real Madrid, which could prove to be a great signing.
Finally center midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure has just put pen to paper signing from relegated Watford for twenty millions pounds.
The transfer window still has more time to run, so Everton could still try and sign a few more players to bolster their first team squad.
Where Will Everton Finish This Season?
This season is set to be a very unique one for all football clubs as they have started the season off, and will continue for at least for the foreseeable future, playing in empty stadiums.
This can and will affect results of games, as with no home fans cheering them on, there is likely to be some surprising results with away teams doing better than they normally might have.
Everton have spent big so far in this transfer window, and with still time to run they could splash the cash again should any of their targets become available.
Because they have spent big they will be looking to try and break into the top six in the premier league to get at least a Europa League spot.
Everton have fans all over the world, including a devoted following in Hungary, with lots of fans betting with their favourite kaszino for a top 6 finish this year.
Cup Run
Everton will definitely be looking to go on a god cup run this season, in both the league and F.A cups. This could be their best route into european football should they miss out on a top 6 finish and it’s been a long time since any silverware has made its way to Goodison Park, so the fans will be wanting a good cup run in both competitions.
If they are able to avoid the likes of Manchester City and the other big boys of the league in the early rounds, then a good cup run is possible and Carlo Ancelloti would love to add another winners medal to his already big collection.
Players Out
During the summer there was a large clear out of youth players who Everton obviously thought couldn’t make the grade at there club.
Players such as Alex Denny, Morgan Feeney, Daniel Rose and Kieran Phillips have all left the club and have since found new places to ply their trade.
Fraser Hornby was sold to Stade de Reims in France for 1.8 million pounds as well as defensive midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin for two millions pounds signing for OGC Nice also in France.
Although there have been other rumours of outgoings this summer, so far none have yet to materialise, but don’t be surprised if a few more faces and fringe players leave before the transfer window closes.
The Bookmakers
Many online casinos are offering good odds for a top ten or top six season for Everton, but the best bets seem to be a good cup run with good odds to be found for Everton to win the F.A cup this season.
Shop around to find the best odds available but currently there are some good bets to be had for either a cup to be won or a top six placed finish this year. But a good start to the season could lower them odds so get on those bets sooner rather than later.
To Summarise
Carlo Ancellotit is slowly assembling a great first team at Everton that he can mould into a successful and winning club.
Last season he proved he has the ability to turn a side around through his training techniques and tactics and now he has had a little more time to prepare his team for the upcoming season fans will be expecting a good year at the club.
As a lot of money has been spent on a few new signings with the possibility of more arriving, owners and fans alike will be demanding a good season from the manager and players, and at the very least, an improvement from their mid table placed finish last year.
Fans can expect an attractive style of football from Carlo Ancelotti’s team and he is a proven winner at all his previous clubs, so there is no reason why he won’t be successful at Everton.
Trophy starved fans will be hoping for a good cup run in all competitions and they would really love a trip to Wembley, as long as the Covid19 situation permits fans back in stadiums before too long. Everton fans should be excited for this season as with the new players at the club and Ancelotti at the helm, success is hopefully just around the corner.
NSNO Staff
Latest posts by NSNO Staff (see all)
- Calvert-Lewin “very proud man” after England call-up - October 1, 2020
- Will Everton Have A Successful 2020 – 2021 Season? - October 1, 2020
- When Everton ruled the charts - September 28, 2020
- Ancelotti: We could do better with the ball - September 26, 2020