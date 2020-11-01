Ancelotti: We lacked quality and focus

Carlo Ancelotti has admitted that his side lacked quality in the 2-1 defeat at Newcastle this afternoon which handed Liverpool a slight edge in the race for the Premier League title.

The Everton boss said that when you are missing quality players like Richarlison and James Rodriguez there needs to be more of an emphasis on focus, which he says his players lacked.

He said, “Some quality was missing, some speed and attention. The game was imbalanced. We wanted to wait for the opportunity. But they got the penalty from a lack of concentration. That made it a lot more difficult.

“They are important players missing. When you don’t have these players you have to play differently, maybe with less quality but with more focus. The goals we conceded, we lacked focus. We have to try to recover players for the next games.

“We can defend better and avoid the penalty.”

On Jordan Pickford’s omission from the side today, Ancelotti said that he would be back between the posts for the game against Manchester United.

He added, “I wanted to give an opportunity to Robin [Olsen] to be part of this group and team. After this, Jordan [Pickford] will be back. Robin will play again, but not against [Manchester] United.”