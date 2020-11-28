Ancelotti: We missed key players

Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti says that his side showed how much they missed the two first choice full backs that are out injured.

Tom Davies and Alex Iwobi filled in at full back and an attacking Leeds side tried to make the most of their inexperience in their new positions from the off.

It took until late in the second half for the visitors to take the lead, but Everton could have been ahead long before that.

In the end, Ancelotti was pragmatic in defeat and refused to criticise his side.

He said, “They got a goal at the end. We could have scored before, they could have score before. In the end they won because they got the goal.

“We knew they played like this. In the first half we had more problems defensively. In the second half we were better and had chances. We conceded a little bit less, but at the end they scored.

“Tom Davies is in a new position, Iwobi is in a new position. In the second half we were more compact and we didn’t concede a lot. There are important players out in this moment, but we need to manage this. Lucas [Digne] is out for three months. I don’t want to say the game was not good. The game was difficult, but with more efficiency we could have won.

“We’ve had more problems in recent games. We have to be focused in every game. We are in a good position in the table still, but we have to have more consistency at the back.”