Gulf in class evident as last season’s Everton return to remind us not to get excited

James Rodriguez has lit a flame under Evertonians’ imaginations, but Alex Iwobi and Andre Gomes have conspired to piss all over it in recent weeks.

Not since Ademola Lookman bagged Everton’s fourth against Manchester City has a manager looked on in awe as a summer signing exceeded expectations and got Evertonians’ hopes up, but Carlo Ancelotti is a far cry from Ronald Koeman looking on in horror. And James Rodriguez is leagues ahead of Lookman, obviously.

The summer signing has got us all hot under the collar and has lit up the Premier League, rocketing the Blues to an early lofty position and well and truly triggering Kopites all over the world.

His absence, however, has highlighted just how shallow the depth of quality runs at Everton.

Granted, he is joined on the missing list by Richarlison, Lucas Digne, and Seamus Coleman, but that just adds to the feeling of helplessness when you see Alex Iwobi being readied to come on as a late throw of the dice when you’re trailing against Newcastle away. Even if he stopped acting like a toddler on a cold day and took his hands out of his sleeves, he wouldn’t inspire much hope.

Even Yannick Bolasie would at least offer the hope of a fan on Twitter being given a match-worn shirt.

But we shouldn’t have expected so much from this Everton side so soon. Ancelotti IS the answer at Everton, and he will build a side that will challenge at the highest points of the game, but not yet.

The Italian hardly looked impressed of hopeful himself when he was forced to play his third-choice wide man at Newcastle. Second choice behind Rodriguez was to play an out of form Andre Gomes out of position.

Ancelotti has a first eleven that can top the table, but he has also inherited a back catalogue of tat that he couldn’t even shift on e-bay with a starting bid of 99p.