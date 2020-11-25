Is European football still within Everton’s grasp?

The 2020/21 Premier League campaign is well underway and Everton could be ready to take advantage of what promises to be one of the most unpredictable seasons in recent years.

The so-called ‘big six’ were gate-crashed last season with Leicester finishing ahead of Tottenham in fifth while Arsenal finished down in eighth behind Wolves but this campaign could see even more surprises.

Everton enjoyed a terrific start to the new season after winning their opening four Premier League games which included victories against Tottenham, West Brom, Crystal Palace and Brighton before holding champions Liverpool to a 2-2 draw at Goodison Park.

After their excellent start, it’s safe to say the wheels fell off slightly as the Toffees suffered three consecutive defeats following the Merseyside derby. Carlo Ancelotti’s men lost away to Southampton and Newcastle United before Manchester United ran out 3-2 winners at Goodison Park before the November international break.

However, Everton got back on track with a hard fought 3-2 win at Fulham last weekend and it’s left them sitting sixth in the Premier League table – just four points off the leaders after the opening nine games.

Tottenham, Liverpool and Chelsea make-up the top three while Leicester are fourth following a solid start but with Manchester United, Manchester City and Arsenal all languishing down in the bottom half of the table, Everton have eyes on a top six finish.

Defy the odds

It’s shaping-up to be one of the most unpredictable seasons in recent memory so there is no reason to believe Everton can’t mount a serious push for the top six, especially when you consider how inconsistent many of their rivals have been so far.

Arsenal and Man Utd look the most likely to miss out as they’ve been hugely inconsistent during the early stages of the season. You’d expect Pep Guardiola to sort things out at Man City but even they look vulnerable right now.

Tottenham are grinding out results without playing particularly well so they could suffer a few bad results if luck doesn’t go their way while Chelsea are still trying to find the right balance under Frank Lampard. This season is going to be wide open and a top six finish is there for the taking if Everton can put together a string of performances.

Ancelotti has built a strong side that is capable of competing with any team in the league on their day so it’s all about consistency. James Rodriguez has enjoyed a fine start to life in England, Allan and Abdoulaye Doucoure have been terrific additions and Dominic Calvert-Lewin has been praised for his superb form so far.

The Merseysiders have the potential and in a truncated season, the lack of European football compared to their rivals could be a deciding factor for Everton as they’ll be much fresher during the business end of the season.